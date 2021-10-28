In Death: Unchained Gets A Fourth World In Free DLC

Oculus Quest roguelite, In Death: Unchained, is getting an all-new level as part of free DLC next month.

The game’s Desolation update arrives on November 3 and will introduce a mysterious new area to conquer, complete with four new enemy types and three new arrow types. This will also mark the start of the game’s fourth season.

Developer Superbright is going further still with a host of other additions. Author Peter V. Brett has penned a backstory for the game’s lore that will also be introduced in this update, for example. Previously we just knew we were fighting angels and demons in both heavenly and demonic landscapes.

Also introduced in this update is a new real-timing lighting system and volumetric fog, with realistic reflections also aiming to push the visuals on the Quest platform.

This is just the latest in a series of expansive free updates for the game, which was ported from PC VR and PSVR to Quest in 2020. We gave the game a ‘Great’ rating at launch, saying: “It’s refreshing to see a game arrive on Quest that offers such depth and difficulty. Unlike many other one-and-done games or short campaigns available on the system, Unchained offers a style of game that will players occupied for multiple sessions, potentially months, to come.”

