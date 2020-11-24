In Death: Unchained Free DLC Siege Of Heaven Coming December 8

Top-rated VR roguelike In Death: Unchained for Oculus Quest is getting a free DLC expansion next month titled Siege of Heaven, introducing a new wave-based defense mode.

In Death: Unchained – Siege of Heaven DLC

In Death: Unchained is an excellent VR roguelike that strikes a near-perfect balance between offering a steady stream of content that gets more difficult the further you go, while also shuffling its layout and enemies around to keep you on your toes. Just as your own skill improves, the game tends to respond by upping the difficult ever-so-slightly at a steady pace.

This new mode aims to offer something completely different. Whereas the typical game sees you exploring a vast labyrinth in the clouds, this new mode will task you with fending off waves of enemies from a more stationary perspective.

“It’s a fully-featured game-within-a-game, with shorter more “snackable” session times, where players can focus on having fun shooting for 15 minutes, from a safe stationary position, enjoy the game’s beautiful visuals and arguably VR’s best archery mechanics,” says Superbright’s CEO Wojtek Podgórski in a prepared statement.

The new mode promises to keep the expected brand of difficulty intact and even includes new leaderboards, new challenges, and new achievements so even the most skilled veteran players have something to look forward to.

But it’s also a more approachable and accessible way of playing the game if you don’t want to fully dive into a tough-as-nails unforgiving roguelike.

“Our goal was to enhance the game in a way that will engage and challenge the advanced players, and boy it’s that and more – but we also wanted to make it approachable for everyone else,” says Podgórski in the same prepared statement. “We’ve heard our players say they’d love to be able to share the fun with friends and family, but maybe the game was too scary or too demanding. And we listened – we’ve all loved the archery from The Lab, this is how most of us got started in VR. With this DLC we hope to bring this experience to VR’s best platform – Oculus Quest, so anyone should be able to pick up the game and enjoy the best their Quest has to offer, at their own pace.”

The Siege of Heaven DLC releases for free on the Oculus Quest store for both Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 on December 8th. The Quest 2 version enjoys some added visual punch and performance upgrades. You can read and watch our In Death: Unchained review right here.