In Death: Unchained Brings Hell To Oculus Quest On July 23

In Death: Unchained brings its procedurally generated levels of heaven, purgatory, and hell to Oculus Quest on July 23rd.

The game is available to wishlist now on the Oculus Store and carries a price of $29.99. Check out the latest trailer we premiered for the game in our UploadVR Showcase:

David Jagneaux reviewed the original In Death on PC and said it had some of the best VR bow and arrow gameplay he’s seen, so we’re excited to see how it feels to go fully wireless and “rain down arrows against the forsaken souls, angelic creatures, and demons that have taken over the godless afterlife,” as developer Superbright describes it.

Here’s how David summarized the original PC version in 2018:

“In Death is a fantastic bow and arrow shooter that manages to stay fresh and challenging even after a dozen hours or more of gameplay. There isn’t much of a plot to speak of, but the procedurally generated level layouts and constantly evolving gallery of enemies and arrow types means the more you play and the farther you get, the more diverse and challenging the game becomes. As long as you don’t mind a hard fight that’s going to beat you down and kill you over and over, In Death is absolutely a surreal journey worth taking.”

The studio is planning to reveal more video footage for its rogue-lite game in the coming weeks alongside details to the changes they’ve made since the original game debuted. We’ll bring you the latest on In Death: Unchained as soon as we have it and we are looking forward to diving into the title on Quest.

