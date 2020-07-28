In Death: Unchained Getting New Game Mode, ‘Hall Of Fame’ Event And More

In Death: Unchained may have just released last week, but developer Superbright has wasted no time in providing updates for the game and detailing plans for new content.

Developer Superbright is already supplementing the game with quick updates and plans for future content. The team has already pushed a 1.0.2 update that arrived in time for the launch last week, which made some significant changes to the graphics and also added smooth locomotion. The screenshot below, provided by Superbright, shows the upgraded crossbow model and visuals. This was one asset we specifically singled out in our comparisons video as downgraded, so it’s great to see it improved.

Additionally, the 1.0.2 update includes many other improved visual changes. As per Superbright:

Once a solid version of the game was in the reviewers’ hands, and the launch was secured, we decided to push for even more quality, and were finally able to land a couple of important visual updates, including reflective shaders for both the environment and the enemies, more advanced fog that now has a beautiful sun scattering effect, and more. But the most exciting update is the huge upgrade to color reproduction which makes the whole game look a lot better across the board. This was a huge undertaking that required deep changes in the Unreal Engine. Needless to say, we’re incredibly excited to and proud to be able to put it in your hands.

Having quickly tried the update out myself, I can definitely say that the fog, colors and reflective surfaces have been upgraded and improved from the review version of the game. While the changes are not revolutionary, it’s great to see Superbright continue to improve the game’s visuals where possible.

They’re not done yet, either! The team announced on Reddit that more graphical improvements are on the way as part of a larger update due out on July 30. Plus the team also announced a new ‘In Death Hall of Fame’ event, further details of which are set to be announced today. On August 2nd, the team will also announce “a new game mode intended to make the game even more exciting and adding to the variety of play the game offers.”

There's a lot on the horizon for In Death: Unchained players! Have you been enjoying the game?