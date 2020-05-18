In-VR Interview: The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Gets Hand Tracking

Related Posts
- E3 2019: The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets Is A Miniature Scale Nostalgic VR Puzzler
Fast Travel Games announced their next VR title -- The Curious Tale of the Stolen…
- The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets Is Wholesome VR Gaming At Its Lightest
The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets is the VR equivalent of Puss in Boots'…
- The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets Release Date Confirmed
Another big release date for you following today's Doctor Who news. This time it's for…
David Heaney
David Heaney has been a VR enthusiast since before the Oculus Kickstarter, inspired by science fiction books like Snow Crash. He comes from a Software Engineering background, but now writes for UploadVR, primarily about the technology behind VR hardware and software. He believes that VR will one day become a mainstream technology that will fundamentally transform society.Twitter
Share This