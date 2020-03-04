In-VR Interview: Drash, Developer of Titans of Space

Related Posts
- In-VR Interview: Virtual Desktop's Sole Developer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpG0cqBcC-A
- 'Titans of Space PLUS' Brings Planet-Hopping VR Education To Oculus Quest
An educational experience that pilots you around the solar system and some of the largest…
David Heaney
David Heaney has been a VR enthusiast since before the Oculus Kickstarter, inspired by science fiction books like Snow Crash. He comes from a Software Engineering background, but now writes for UploadVR, primarily about the technology behind VR hardware and software. He believes that VR will one day become a mainstream technology that will fundamentally transform society.Twitter
Share This