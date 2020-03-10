Integrate Yourself Into VR! – Hands-On With Varjo Mixed Reality

Related Posts
- Watch: Varjo's Stunning Mixed Reality Integration Put My Real Body Into VR
Time for another slightly cruel glimpse of the future of VR packaged into Varjo's ever-impressive…
- Varjo XR-1 Blends VR And AR For Nearly $10,000
The Varjo XR-1 Developer Edition is now available for developers with some highly touted mixed…
- Hands On With VR Suite, Winner of The Gear VR Killer App Contest
Last month Samsung declared a winner for its Gear VR Killer App Contest. After all the…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter