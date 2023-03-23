Into The Darkness Goes Swimming In New PC VR Teaser

Into The Darkness, an upcoming physics-based VR action-adventure game, dropped a new teaser trailer for PC VR.

Developed by Vietnam-based Cosmos Games, Into The Darkness was first revealed two years ago with similar gameplay to Boneworks. Initially targeting a late 2021 release, its faced significant delays ever since, and now, publisher Gameboom VR offers a refreshed look at gameplay. The new teaser showcases combat, traversal, object interaction and underwater swimming, which you can watch in full below:

A dystopian sci-fi adventure set in the near future, Into The Darkness puts you in the shoes of Frank, an agent investigating a research facility that’s gone radio silent. Here’s the full gameplay description:

Humanity is trying to achieve immortality by transferring consciousness to machines. Transhumanism, however, is a dangerous path, and a poorly conducted experiment can end in a tragedy. As agent Frank, you are sent to one of the research facilities with which contact has been interrupted, and the previous agents never returned. Navigate through environments, solve the puzzle, engage the enemy… to find out the dark secret behind the experiments.

Into The Darkness VR arrives in late 2023 on PC VR via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out our Into The Darkness preview from 2021.