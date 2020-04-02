Iron Man VR Delayed ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid COVID-19

Sony is delaying the release of Marvel’s Iron Man VR “until further notice.”

The Marvel VR game had already been delayed into 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a cascade of logistics issues. Last week we reported game delays were likely as quality assurance teams were the latest to be affected. Sony also said The Last of Us Part II was delayed as well, with Sony announcing in a tweet, “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

That’s a huge blow to PSVR owners who were looking forward to Iron Man VR’s release. Sony and Microsoft have been ramping up with the plan to release their next generation consoles later this year. While neither company has made reveals around VR hardware for its next generation console, the PS5 is expected to be backward compatible with original PSVR games. Overall, this means that Iron Man VR was expected to be one of the last major VR releases for the PS4.

Reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to shift on a daily basis. In recent weeks production of the Valve Index and Oculus Quest headsets were affected, companies shifted to work from home policies, and the entire technology conference circuit was cancelled, from Mobile World Congress to Game Developers Conference to F8, E3, and more. Social distancing guidelines aim to slow the spread of the disease and the risk to lives that would occur if too many people sick at once ended up needing ventilators and hospitalization.