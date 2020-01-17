Iron Man VR Delayed Into May 2020 For PSVR

Tony Stark’s taking a little longer to suit up; Sony and Marvel’s Iron Man VR has been delayed.

The game, developed by Camouflaj, was originally meant to be releasing next month on February 28th. However the studio just tweeted out to confirm that the game is now moving to May 15, 2020. Sure that isn’t as big a delay as Final Fantasy VII, Avengers or Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s still a little disappointing for us VR fans.

The studio reasoned that the delay was made “In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community,” but also said that fans will be hearing from the game again “soon”.

In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon! — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) January 17, 2020

Iron Man VR is arguably the biggest PSVR release on track for 2020. The game allows players to suit up as the armored Avenger and take to the skies in an all-new original story featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp villain, Ghost. Not only that, but Camouflaj promises the campaign will focus on aspects of Tony Stark’s non-superhero life, too.

We’ve been hands-on with the game a few times since it was first announced last year. You’ve likely already heard that the game is shaping up to be a landmark achievement in terms of PSVR controls. Flying around is an incredibly immersive experience thanks to an intuitive control scheme that rarely wrestles with PSVR’s tracking limitations.

Not only that, but Iron Man VR is one of very few big PSVR titles we know about for 2020. With PS5 on the horizon and the prospect of a PSVR2 headset also on the way, we’re expecting this year to be perhaps a little slower for the device than previous years.

Looking for more on Iron Man VR? Why not check out our list of iconic armors we want to see included in the game?