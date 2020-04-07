Sony Cancelling Iron Man VR Pre-Orders Following Indefinite Delay

Following last week’s news of an indefinite delay, Sony is cancelling pre-orders for upcoming PSVR exclusive, Iron Man VR.

Pre-orders for the game had been live on the PlayStation Store for the past few months, including several editions. But Sony took those pre-orders down in conjunction with the delay, alongside pre-orders for The Last of Us Part II, which is also delayed. Now a message appearing on PlayStation’s support page confirms digital pre-orders for the game are going to be refunded.

“The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed,” the message reads. “All digital pre-order consumers will automatically receive a refund. Please check your email for more details.”

No new date was given for the game. This message, paired with that fact, suggests we’re talking about a pretty lengthy delay. Iron Man VR was originally set to release in late February before initially being delayed to late May, though that delay had nothing to do with COVID-19.

Iron Man VR is published by Sony itself and developed by Republique studio, Camouflaj. As the name suggests, the game sees you suit up as Tony Stark to take on Marvel baddie Ghost in an all-new story. We’ve been looking forward to the game for some time thanks to its innovative control scheme, which allows for convincing 360 degree movement despite using the PSVR’s 180 degree tracking tech.

We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we have the new Iron Man VR release date. Until then, why not check out our video showcasing the game’s tracking?