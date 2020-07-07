Iron Man VR Hits #2 In Weekly UK Physical Games Chart

Marvel’s Iron Man VR seems to be off to a flying start in the UK’s physical games chart.

The weekly chart, tracked by GFK and UKIE, places the PSVR exclusive in the second spot for its first week on the market. The chart only tracks physical sales of games in the UK, so it doesn’t include copies of the title sold on the PlayStation Store, but does put it in league with games appearing on other platforms.

Iron Man VR Sales Take Off

For example, Iron Man VR sold more copies than Animal Crossing: New Horizons last week, and beat out usual chart-toppers like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and FIFA 20. The only game it’s behind is Sony’s other recent big launch, The Last Of Us Part 2.

It’s a somewhat surprising achievement given that Iron Man VR is limited to a much smaller install base than other consoles. PSVR has sold over 5 million units worldwide, whereas PS4 has topped 110 million in recent months. Bear in mind that Sony did sell an Iron Man VR bundle with a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, too, which surely helped it along that path.

We’ll be eager to see how the game ends up performing in the monthly PlayStation Store charts, too. We haven’t seen June’s charts yet, but Iron Man VR launched on July 3rd, so don’t expect it to make an impact until the July list is published in early August. In May’s chart, newcomer The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners finally toppled Beat Saber from a long reign at the top.

We think Iron Man VR is a real treat, even if it’s held back by some technical difficulties. Have you picked the game up yet or are you waiting on it? Let us know in the comments below!