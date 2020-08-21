Iron Man VR Load Times Tackled, New Weapons & New Game+ Added In Big Update

A big Iron Man VR update, released today, tackles one of people’s biggest gripes with the game: load times.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Blaine Higdon from developer Camoflaj noted that load times had been improved “across the board”. In fact, loading the game’s troublesome Shanghai area should now take between 20 – 30 seconds less. Plus, the developer has added in the option to skip cinematics when replaying levels and even skip two of the game’s main missions that introduced side-content.

Today’s update isn’t just about fixes, though. Camouflaj also introduced a new Ultimate Difficulty, New Game+ which allows you to replay the game with unlocked weapons, and some new offensive capabilities. Those include a Continuous Beam Repulsor and Micro Swarm Missiles. Overall there’s a generous amount of new stuff here.

It’s great to see Iron Man VR updated with new content. Originally released in early July, we thought the game offered excellent VR action that defied many of PSVR’s tracking limitations, but tech constraints definitely held it back. The game ended up topping the US PlayStation Store charts for the month.

Back at launch, we spoke to Camouflaj’s Ryan Payton about the chances of working on yet more Iron Man VR in the future, potentially even a sequel. His answer left us hoping we might see one someday, especially is Camouflaj got to work with the PS5 instead of the PS4.

