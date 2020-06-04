Nick Fury, Ghost & More Feature In New Iron Man VR Video

The latest behind the scenes look at Marvel’s Iron Man VR gives us a look at some more famous Marvel faces.

The video, which sees members of developer Camouflaj speak to the game’s immersive elements, features S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury and Ghost, who will serve as the game’s antagonist. You probably know her from Ant-Man & The Wasp, but the character is primarily an Iron Man baddie when it comes to the comics.

We also get our first fresh look at some gameplay outside of the game’s first two missions. A battle above a S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier looks like the perfect setpiece for Marvel fans and a city-wide brawl also features.

Camouflaj is promising a full story-driven campaign here, so we’re really excited to see where else the game takes us and who else we might meet. What’s impressed us so much about Iron Man VR thus far is the tracking, which works its way around the PSVR headset’s limitations with surprising efficiency thanks to smart implementation. The jury’s still out on if that will translate well to a fun full game, though.

Iron Man VR is out on July 3rd exclusively on PSVR. A free demo for the game released a little while back, which we thought was an excellent showcase, though it does highlight a few of the game’s issues, too. If you’re yet to pick up a PSVR or need a pair of Moves, Sony is bundling the game with some hardware in different regions, so be sure to check out those promotions.