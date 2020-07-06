Xbox Boss ‘Snuck In’ To See Iron Man VR During Development

We finally got our hands on Iron Man VR last week, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer got to see the game even earlier.

Over the weekend Spencer took to Twitter to reveal that developer Camouflaj had brought Spencer to its studio on numerous occasions to play the game over the course of development. It’s notable given that Iron Man VR is a PSVR exclusive published by Xbox rival, PlayStation itself.

I was lucky to have @ryanpayton sneak me in a couple of times to see the team at @Camouflaj and play builds during the development. Really proud of a local studio launching an impressive game. Well done Camouflaj. https://t.co/hIngnWR9s3 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 5, 2020

In his tweet, Spencer noted that he was “Really proud of a local studio launching an impressive game.”

Now, before we all read too much into Spencer’s not-so-secretive trips and what they might mean for Xbox VR, it’s important to remember Camouflaj was founded by Ryan Payton who worked on Halo 4 before its release in 2012. It’s very likely these trips were based on that friendship rather than Spencer’s desire to research VR on Xbox.

Spencer was also lucky enough to see Half-Life: Alyx ahead of release but even after that experience insisted that VR was not a focus for its next-generation consoles, headlined by Xbox One Series X. In February, he confirmed Series X would not support VR at launch.

Still, we can but keep holding out hope. Last month Microsoft announced a partnership with Facebook after ditching Mixer game streaming, which might lay the foundation for VR support to come.

At least we can agree with Spencer that Iron Man VR is indeed an impressive game. We gave the experience 4/5 in our review, praising the game’s controls and story, even if some technical hiccups hold it back from becoming a true must-play.