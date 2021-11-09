VR Mech Shooter Iron Rebellion Is Out Today On Oculus Quest 2 And PC VR

Iron Rebellion, a promising new VR mech shooter, is out today on Oculus Quest 2 via App Lab and PC VR headsets.

The game from Black Beach Studio is releasing on both platforms (it’s coming to Steam on PC) in early access, offering a first look at its multiplayer modes in 1 v 1 matches. Check out a trailer below.

Iron Rebellion Early Access Releases

Iron Rebellion puts players in the cockpit of different mech classes and sends them into battle with immersive controls. We’ll definitely be interested to see if the game finds an audience given how natural a fit the mech genre is for VR.

This is just the start for the developer’s plans with the game, though. A roadmap confirms that the studio hopes to add in 4v4 multiplayer and new maps, modes and classes over the course of early access. If it gets the funding, the full game will launch with a total of nine classes, 12 weapons and three maps. From there, the studio hopes to add in single-player and co-op modes, though this will largely depend on how it sells.

Are you going to be checking out Iron Rebellion? Let us know in the comments below!