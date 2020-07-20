Ironlights Update Adds New Class, Voice Chat And Official Tournaments

A new update for the competitive VR melee game Ironlights has added a whole new class to the game, alongside voice chat functionality and official tournaments.

Ironlights is a 1v1 multiplayer melee game that released a few months ago for Quest and PC VR. We enjoyed the game, but had some gripes and said we looked forward to content updates and tweaks in the future.

Well, the new Scythe update is available now for Ironlights, and the biggest addition is a whole new class called the Reaper. The developers describe the reaper as “a swift and deadly fighter who wields a grim, heavy scythe. With great reach and a long blade, this fearsome weapon is tough to block and even harder to dodge.”

You can check out a gif of the new reaper class in action below, originally posted to Reddit:

via Gfycat

Online matches now also support voice chat between opponents. To avoid toxicity and trash-talking, both players will need to opt-in to voice chat before the match starts for it to be enabled.

The game also now has official tournaments with cash prizes. We got some preliminary details on how they will work in Reddit post:

Here’s the basic idea: you can enter any Minor League tournament, and if you finish in the top 3, you’ll win $30. Winners will graduate to the Major League and can’t compete in the Minors again. The idea is to prevent the same people from winning the prizes over and over again, and we want to ensure that talented newcomers will have a realistic shot of winning!

The developers plan to run the tournaments every 2 weeks, but there’s no further details on the tournament system or how winners will claim the cash prizes. Players can find out more soon on the Ironlights subreddit or Discord server.

The Scythe update is available now for Ironlights on PC VR and Oculus Quest.