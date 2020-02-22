‘Jar Wars’ Is A Free, Hectic And Silly Upcoming Multiplayer PVP VR Game

Sometimes, a game concept comes along that is so wacky you can’t help but laugh. Jar Wars is one of those games. An upcoming multiplayer PVP VR game from developers FarCade, Jar Wars sees you play as a brain in a jar that uses ‘grabby clamps’ to compete in various games to finish as the ‘last brain standing’.

As you can see in the trailer embedded below, competing as a brain in a jar against your friends (also playing as brains in jars), you’ll be competing “using impractical weapons like giant rockets, a hologram sword, and boxing gloves.” And the best part is, you won’t even have to wait long — Jar Wars launches on February 24. Even better, the game is entirely free to play.

The game supports online multiplayer with up to 3 friends and will be fully cross platform, with support for HTC Vive, Valve Index, Oculus Rift and Windows MR headsets. The games within Jar Wars vary from free-for-all battles where you vie for “moon domination”, or 2v2 team battles set on a space rocket launch pad.

Jar Wars also has a system they call “out of body locomotion,” a type of movement that sends your brain jar moving through space, away from your standard first person point of view. Farcade say that this system feels “intuitive and allows you to navigate large multiplayer arenas.” That being said, when you do play in first person, you’ll be able to see the water in your brain jar swishing around you, which is a funny, if not somewhat amusingly gross, detail.

Jar Wars will release on February 24 for free and is now available to wishlist on Steam.