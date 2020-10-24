Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator Get Enhanced For Oculus Quest 2

Two more enhanced Oculus Quest 2 games to add to the list – Owlchemy Labs’ Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator now run better on the headset.

The developer confirmed on its blog that both titles are now updated to take advantage of the standalone headset’s new features. Improvements include some visual upgrades, removing foveated rendering and support for 90Hz once Facebook finally enables the feature. We haven’t been able to dive in and see the differences for ourselves yet, but the lack of FFR is always an appreciated bonus.

Job Simulator Quest 2 Enhancements Confirmed (Vacation Sim Too!)

Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator are two of VR’s most popular titles. The latter launched alongside the HTC Vive back in 2016 before following on on Oculus Rift once Touch arrived and then PSVR and, last year, Oculus Quest. The game envisions a future in which human jobs have been rendered obsolete, but robots recreate mundane versions of them for recreational purposes. It was a landmark title, focusing heavily on interactivity and immersion and has been a consistent top seller on PSVR.

Its sequel, Vacation Simulator expanded on the concept. The game also got some DLC a month back that brought the worlds of the first and second titles together somewhat.

Quest 2, meanwhile, offers more powerful hardware than its predecessor and a better display, too. Plenty of games are being updated to take advantage of the new specs – we’ve been compiling a list of them right here.

