John Carmack & Facebook’s Head of VR Talk Quest Pro, the Metaverse & Next Gen VR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vihM6DD321w
Related Posts
- Jim Ryan: Next-Gen VR Is A 'Strategic Opportunity' For PlayStation
Somy's Jim Ryan says next-gen VR is a "strategic opportunity" for PlayStation.
- Ultrawings Developer Teases Next VR Game
VR flight game Ultrawings has built up a solid fanbase since its initial launch over…
- Survios On Next-Gen VR: 'We're Putting Our Hopes On PSVR 2'
During a panel in late 2020 Creed dev Survios outlined its hopes for a potential…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This
Latest