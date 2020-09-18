John Carmack Talks Oculus Quest 2, XR2 & ‘Air Link’ To PC VR

Backed by a triple monitor setup, Facebook’s part-time technical guide John Carmack spoke about the state of VR this week unscripted and largely uninterrupted for roughly 82 minutes.

Wikipedia gives the runtime of the movie “This Is Spinal Tap” as 82 minutes. So you could hit play on the movie at the same moment Carmack starts talking, and you’d be at the end of the movie just about the time Carmack finishes saying “and I think I’m about done here.” During the unbroken stream of consciousness closing out Facebook Connect on Sept. 16, the co-creator of Doom, rocket scientist, and long-time VR enthusiast covers everything from Oculus Quest 2 and its “state-of-the-art” XR2 chipset to the Oculus Link PC VR connection, internal drama at Facebook, and their push toward a general purpose computing system.

In the comments and description of the video below I’ve got a guide taking you directly to some of the most interesting comments. One in particular comes up around 31 minutes and 28 seconds into the talk when Carmack discusses a wireless connection between a gaming PC and Oculus Quest.

“We still haven’t announced a full, like, wireless connection system for Link,” Carmack acknowledged. “And we have these interminable arguments internally about this — about quality bars — and I…can say right this very minute someone is using a wireless VR streaming system and getting value from it.”

Guy Godin’s Virtual Desktop, of course, is one of the most obvious examples. The version of the app available through the Oculus Store for Quest doesn’t allow owners to play their PC VR games wirelessly due to restrictions imposed by Facebook, given variability in the quality of the experience. Plenty of people venture onto SideQuest, though, and install a patch that unlocks this capability. Though Carmack doesn’t specifically name Virtual Desktop in his comments, he essentially points out solutions like that are “clearly meeting someone’s minimum quality bar and delivering value because they keep coming back and doing it…so I continue to beat that drum where we should have some kind of an ‘Air Link.'”

That’s the first time we’ve noted that term “Air Link” and it’s interesting to hear him speak this openly about the situation surrounding a wireless PC VR connection. Oculus Quest is already one of the leading PC VR headsets used on Steam via methods like Oculus Link and Virtual Desktop, and Oculus Quest 2 is poised to send a lot more Facebook headsets into use on Steam starting in October.

We’ll have updates as soon as we hear more about Facebook’s plans for wireless PC VR games on Oculus Quest. I encourage you to check out some of Carmack’s comments at the time stamps noted as chapter markers in the video above. Carmack’s comment’s provide a a rare view into Facebook’s internal team dynamics while providing glimpses of the road ahead sprinkled throughout.

Here’s some more time stamps to jump to as well: