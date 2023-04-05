John Carmack Shares Vision For Instant VR In Bosworth Podcast

The newest episode of Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth’s podcast reveals a range of technical and strategic insights from VR expert and independent AI researcher John Carmack.

Carmack formally left Meta in December to focus on developing Artificial General Intelligence after a decade-long run helping shape the direction of VR development at Oculus and advising executives at Facebook. Carmack still tends to refer to himself as part of the effort, with Bosworth joking in the podcast that he’s a “permanent member” of the team. No matter the formal definition, Carmack seems to be making a habit of advising Bosworth on Meta’s shortcomings in VR even if he’s no longer being paid to do so.

The entire podcast is worth a listen as it covers new ground from previous published discussions between Carmack and Bosworth. There’s more detail on the decision to shut down Echo VR as well as a balanced look at how the main features of Star Trek’s Holodeck — the ability to speak to the computer and have it render a world around you fine-tuned to your commands — are perhaps achievable in technology’s furthest foreseeable future. There’s even a breakdown of exactly what Neural Radiance Fields could offer VR. You can find the Boz To The Future podcast on Apple and Spotify.

Near the end of the podcast Bosworth asks Carmack a few questions starting with the following: “Your vision for Quest hardware has always been light, cheap and fast. If you had to pick one vector to push on for future VR hardware, what would it be?”

Carmack declines to reduce his answer to just one vector of improvement and then outlines his suggested path for Meta’s next steps in VR focusing on reduced friction. Here’s a lightly edited transcript of the two-minute segment with highlights bolded: