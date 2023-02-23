Journey To Foundation Coming 2023 To PSVR 2, Quest 2 & Pico 4

A VR game based on Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-if series Foundation is coming to PSVR 2, Quest 2, and Pico 4 this year from Archiact.

Sony revealed the announcement trailer for Journey To Foundation during its latest State of Play stream. Archiact is the studio behind DOOM 3: VR Edition, MARVEL: Dimension of Heroes, Freediver: Triton Down and Evasion.

Some people might be familiar with Asimov’s Foundation series given Apple is airing multiple seasons of a show based on the work on its Apple TV+ service. There doesn’t appear to be any connection between the show and to Journey To Foundation aside from the underlying story. Here’s the official description of Journey To Foundation:

In Journey to Foundation, players embark on a clandestine mission as Agent Ward, a spy sent to the edge of the Galactic Empire to infiltrate a group of deserters… only to uncover a dire truth that could change the course of history.Armed with the best tools and weapons the Empire has to offer, you’ll have to decide who to trust. Will you fight for an Empire that Hari Seldon has predicted will collapse into 30,000 years of anarchy, or will you defect to the Foundation and help them build a new cradle for humanity?

We don’t have too many details at this point but it’s a role playing adventure where “every choice carries a consequence and affects your story”. Journey To Foundation is slated for release on Pico 4, Quest 2, and PSVR 2 “in Autumn 2023.”