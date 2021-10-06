Watch: Jousting VR Is Exactly What It Says On The Tin

It’s kind of crazy to think we haven’t seen a good VR jousting game yet, given the idea’s simplicity could work well in headsets. The very literally named Jousting VR is hoping to rectify that.

Developer VRAAR is bringing the game to Quest, Rift and HTC Vive in Q2 of 2022 and we’ve got an exclusive debut trailer below. In Jousting VR you’ll be able to customize your very own knight, jump on a horse and then ride into 13th century Europe to knock an opponent off of their steed.

Jousting VR Trailer

The game promises physics-based gameplay with realistic impact. And you can certainly see that in the trailer, along with the unlocks available as you level up your character. These won’t just be cosmetic but will also include upgraded gear, too. There is, of course, a PVP mode for you to strike down friends in. Single-player combat against an AI is also included.

You can wishlist the game from here. So far there’s no confirmation of possible a possible PSVR version, but we’ll keep you posted. Are you going to be picking up Jousting VR? Let us know in the comments below!