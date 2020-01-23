Joy Way Launches Free Demos For Change Ranger And Brain vs Zombies

VR developer Joy Way, previously known as PlatformaVR has two new SteamVR demos for you to check out, and they look pretty intriguing.

First up is Change Range, a unique-looking puzzle-action game in which you save yourself from imminent death. You have the power to stop time and then change other people’s actions. Gang of thugs about to riddle you with bullets? Zip-around the room and get them to turn on each other. Then unpause time and watch them all unload. It reminds us a little of Just in Time Inc, with a slightly more bloody twist.

Brain vs Zombies, meanwhile, is a decidedly simpler affair. Zombified avocados surround you, and you have to kill them all with the limited amount of bullets you have. That might mean shooting a rope to flatten unsuspecting foes, or firing through a portal to send bullets off in different directions. It’s a little Angry Birdsy, but it’s a fun premise for a time-killing puzzler.

In its past life, Joy Wave made similarly simple, entertaining VR games like Mace and Grace, in which you knocked down droves of incoming warriors and a cop thriller named The Poisoner. Some of these were location-based titles. Most of these games released in Early Access, though haven’t yet made it to full releases.

Neither game has a final release date just yet.