Joy Way Reveals Red Flowers And Stack, Launches Stride Fates Next Week

Joy Way announced two new VR games, Red Flowers and Stack, and also confirmed Stride Fates arrives soon on Meta Quest and PC VR.

Revealed during the Upload VR 2022 Winter Showcase, Red Flowers looks like Ghostrunner in VR. Described as a “lightning-fast action VR platformer in which the enemy always outnumbers you,” you’ll slice your way through this dystopian city, killing enemies in brutal fashion with a katana. Scheduled for arrival next year on Quest, an open beta is available now through App Lab or SideQuest, which contains one realm with multiple levels.

Next, we have Stack, a VR multiplayer game set in a post-apocalyptic environment that supports up to 10 players. Your goal involves timing disc bounces to eliminate opponents, offering several classic modes like Capture the Flag and Control Point. Like Red Flowers, an open beta is live on App Lab and SideQuest, which includes 1v1 Duels and Team Deathmatch, but there’s no confirmed release window.

Finally, Joy Way provided an update on Stride’s upcoming story mode, Fates. Available as a free update, Joy Way confirms this will bring “new parkour mechanics, new physics, and new characters.” Multiplayer fixes are also promised, alongside full-body player models and private lobbies. You can see that in action below:

Stride is available now for $14.99 on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR via Steam and Viveport, and PSVR (for $19.99). However, while Fates arrives as a free update on December 15, that’s currently only confirmed for Steam and Quest.