June VR Games 2020: The Biggest Releases This Month

Need a way to cool down this summer? Well we definitely don’t recommend VR; it makes you really hot. But with the new June VR games, it’ll be hard to stay away.

We’re rounding up the biggest releases of the month below, including the long-awaited launch of Phantom and the return of The Wizards. Don’t forget that we’re also hosting the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th, and there’s bound to be some surprises in there, too!

June VR Games 2020

The Wizards: Dark Times – June 4th (Rift, SteamVR)

Carbon Games’ popular spell-casting series returns with an all-new campaign. In The Wizards, you use gesture-based controls to summon elemental weapons. This started out as a standalone expansion to the original game but now Carbon says it’s grown into a full sequel.

Premium Bowling – June 4th (Quest)

Bowling… on Quest! Premium Bowling is a popular take on the sport that finds its way onto the standalone VR headset. With a raft of improvements made over the course of Early Access on PC VR, you can expect this to be a solid experience.

DreamBack VR – June 10th (SteamVR)

A brand new psychological VR horror. Haunted by suppressed memories of a terrifying night in a mansion, you face the events head-on with the help of a psychiatrist. The game was designed specifically for VR, so let’s hope it offers some real scares.

Spectro – June 11th (Rift, SteamVR)

This cutesy VR ghost game moves from Early Access to full release. You complete floors in a haunted house, ghost-busting your way to the top.

Mini Motor Racing X – June 20th (SteamVR)

Already available on PSVR and Oculus platforms, Mini Motor Racing X is a Micro Machines-style racer in which players can either speed tiny cars around miniature tracks, or take the driver’s seat too. A raft of options makes this a palatable, if not essential experience.

Rinlo – June 23rd (SteamVR)

An Early Access launch of a new third-person adventure game from a new studio. Rinlo has you controlling Agatha in a quest to find her parents. Expect this to be the first steps in an intriguing new VR game.

Phantom: Coverts Ops – June 25th (Rift, Quest)

nDreams returns with its most promising VR game to date. Phantom is a stealth game set entirely within a kayak; you infiltrate a Cold War-era naval shipyard, avoiding detection with realistic movement and interactions. Plus it has David Hayter!

Which June VR games are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!