Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2 Available Now On Oculus Quest

The second part of Jurassic World Aftermath is now available for Oculus Quest as a DLC add-on for part one.

Jurassic World Aftermath released last December for Oculus Quest. While we enjoyed the game overall, it did leave players hanging on a pretty considerable cliffhanger, thanks to the somewhat-silent shift to an episodic release structure that split the game into two parts. Now almost a year later, Part 2 of Aftermath rounds out the story and sees the game through to the end of all the content.

Because Aftermath: Part 2 is only available as DLC, players will need to own or purchase the base Aftermath game, containing Part 1, in order to purchase and play Part 2. This is a slightly different approach to other episodic releases we’ve seen on Quest such as Vader Immortal, which released each part as a separate app that could be purchased independently of the others. So if you were planning on jumping straight to Part 2 of Aftermath (maybe to skip straight toward a teased encounter with a certain iconic dino from the Jurassic franchise…) you’ll have to buy Part 1 as well first.

The Part 2 DLC is available for $14.99. Alongside the cost of the base game ($24.99), that brings the total price of the entire Jurassic World Aftermath story to roughly $40. We haven’t had a chance to try out the second part of Aftermath just yet, but you can expect our review very soon. For now, catch up on our review of Part 1 last year.

While the game is only available on Oculus Quest at the moment, the developers told Road to VR the title is not Oculus exclusive. This leaves the potential for release on other platforms wide open, and it wouldn’t surprise us to see both parts stitched back together into a single game and released on PC VR and/or PSVR sometime in the next year.

