Jurassic World Aftermath Coming Soon To Oculus Quest Headsets

Confirmed today at Facebook Connect, Jurassic World Aftermath is a new survival adventure VR game coming soon exclusively to Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.

Developed by Coatsink Games, Aftermath is set two years after Jurassic World and will see you crash land on Isla Nublar, the location of now-destroyed Jurassic World theme park:

Your mission to recover valuable information goes disastrously wrong when you find yourself trapped in an abandoned research facility. Your only hope of escape is to recover the confidential research for your employers on the mainland as quickly as possible, all while being hunted by deadly Velociraptors unwittingly set loose during the island’s evacuation. To survive and escape, you’ll need to explore, solve puzzles, and find ways to distract and hide from the ferocious Velociraptors that stalk your every move.

You can check out the announcement trailer below, which debuted during the Facebook Connect keynote presentation.

As you can see in the trailer, the game is going for a cell-shaded art style, which is an interesting choice for a VR game. Given that it will be a standalone title for Quest headsets, the decision was probably made to cut down on GPU costs. However, this also comes with a pretty big disclaimer — a message is displayed at the beginning of the trailer that says “Captured on PC. Actual gameplay may vary.” So the graphics and footage in this trailer might not be representative of the final product that runs on Quest and Quest 2.

We’ve got no set release date for Jurassic World Aftermath, except that it’s ‘coming soon’. Keep an eye out for more info in the future.