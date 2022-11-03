Kartoffl Review: Pleasant VR Puzzling For All Ages

Follow The Leader

Kartoffl sees the player tasked with navigating legions of shuffling, anthropomorphised potatoes from one end of a map to a nearby finish line. To achieve this, they will need to traverse a jumble of floating geography, navigating the likes of sheer drops and crumbling platforms along the way. Your semi-sentient spuds will cascade endlessly onward until they reach an obstacle and perish from the impact or reach the end of the platform and waft gently to their demise.

To avoid this inexorable march of doom, the player is equipped with a range of items to guide their plucky potato peeps through the world and safely to their destination. This includes simple turns which divert your par-boiled procession as well as springs that vault them over obstacles. With its selection of increasingly elaborate machines, Kartoffl introduces a reasonable number of options in how best to navigate the floating perils.

While each level equips you with just enough pieces to achieve your goal, there is nonetheless ample scope for creativity along the way. To complete each level, the player must simply get the required number of spuds safely to the finish line. In most cases this can be achieved through a fairly obvious route, however the choice is yours – take the easy option or try to forge a path less traveled.

Puzzling For All Levels Of Experience

Kartoffl gently increases its level of challenge as you play through the 60 puzzles on offer at launch, but the game never really kicks in to the devious difficulty of some other puzzlers. Instead, Kartoffl seems content with offering a calm, accessible puzzle game that will allow puzzlers of all experience levels to proceed through without getting stuck.

Where the game does manage to ramp up the difficulty somewhat is in the optional bonus points system. Each level contains three stars to collect, most of which will require you to divert some of your mashable minions along a more dangerous path. Successfully scavenging all three stars often requires a slightly more cerebral approach to the proceedings which can leave players scratching their heads. Even so, Kartoffl does seem to have a slightly younger audience in mind, so in many instances obtaining a full complement of stars was slightly less challenging than one might hope.

New equipment becomes available at a measured pace throughout the game, with new mechanisms (and combinations thereof) keeping the puzzling fresh as you progress. That said, reaching the last few levels and realising that there are no new items coming is slightly disappointing. The basic components of a great little puzzler are all there, but this lack of deeper options leaves the game feeling a touch shallow towards the end. A few more mechanisms to combine and convolute would have made for a more satisfying climax to the game.

More Physicality Than Expected

In addition to the general puzzle elements, Kartoffl also incorporates an unexpected and particularly engaging physical component. Certain levels fall into the “set it and forget it” style of play whereby the challenge is to devise an escape route using the available pieces and then launching your ambling taters into the fray. Other levels, however, will demand more agility and interaction in order to complete.

Usually in these instances the number of pieces available falls far short of what is required to escape the level. Players will need to move around the map quickly in order to juggle your limited array of pieces from one place to another. In many levels this is possible by the narrowest of margins and only a well-planned, expertly-executed sequence of actions will stop your veggie-brained army from plummeting to their doom.

This precise physicality is made achievable thanks to a well-wrought control system which allows you to either move through the game world or move it around you. Similar to the likes of Demeo and Little Cities, the player can grab the world and spin it to gain a better vantage, or use the grip buttons to move hand-over-hand through it. There are also stick based movement options, even including a handy “sprint” function, all of which are intuitive and enhance the overall gameplay.

The only thing Kartoffl’s control system lacks is the ability to scale the world. This would have been a fantastic addition, allowing players to pan out and take an overview of the map, then zoom in to focus on a particular detail or section. While this is definitely a sorely missed opportunity, it is hardly game breaking.