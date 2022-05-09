Kat Walk VR Treadmill Returns With New $1,000 Model On Kickstarter This Week

VR treadmill maker KatVR will return to Kickstarter for its next device, the Kat Walk C 2.

A new crowd-funding campaign for the device launches at 7am PT on May 14, with early bird orders starting at $698 (without shipping). The original Kat Walk raised over $1 million on the platform in 2020. As with other treadmills, the device consists of a dish that players stand on with a special pair of shoes and a harness they then strap themselves into. You can then lean forward and run to simulato walking in VR. Check out a trailer for the C 2 below.

Kat Walk C 2 Announced

The C 2 promises several new additions and improvements over its predecessor, including support for a wider array of movements like strafing and kneeling down and improved tracking of your feet’s movements. The device will also be compatible with the Quest platform as well as previously supported headsets like PSVR and PC kits. KatVR also says it’s throwing in improved shoes that will make it easier to walk on the dish.

Once the first early bird tier is gone there will be two more limited tiers increasing the price by $100 each time. The unlimited tier will offer the device for $998.

KatVR will also be offering a further upgraded version of the device called the Kat Walk C 2+ that includes haptic feedback with ‘Vibrate-On-Touch Step Simulation’ and compatibility with controller to offer more moments of haptic feedback. The C 2+ is available as a $200 upgrade to whatever tier you’ve pledged (so $898 for the first early bird tier or $1199 one all early bird tiers are gone).