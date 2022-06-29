Kayak VR Reveals Stunning Beach Environment, Delayed To July

As you may have noticed the visually-stunning Kayak VR: Mirage didn’t make its projected release date yesterday.

But it should be here very soon.

The game is now due to arrive on July 12 and will cost $19.50 on Steam. To help with the wait, developer Better Than Life just revealed the fourth environment for the game, inspired by Costa Rica. Check out some gameplay in the clip below.

New Kayak VR Level Revealed

Revealing our fourth environment for Kayak VR: Mirage, a tropical one inspired by Costa Rica featuring sandy beaches, cliffs, alcoves and a jungle. #VR pic.twitter.com/bkrSPLwTYh — Better Than Life / Kayak VR (@btl_sandwich) June 28, 2022

This environment looks to be an absolute paradise with golden beaches and lush jungles. You can spot new types of underwater life skirting around you, too. It joins other environments like a canyon area and arctic exploration.

We tried out Kayak VR a few months back. It’s certainly a visually arresting experience, but its focus on physical, realistic gameplay is a real highlight too, with races that require you to learn how a kayak really moves to master. There’s also an exploration mode for people that simply want to take in the views.

