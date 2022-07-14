Gorgeous Water Racing Available Now In Kayak VR: Mirage On Steam

Kayak VR is now available for PC VR on Steam, offering a visually-stunning adventure paddling through some gorgeous environments, alongside asynchronous multiplayer functionality.

Kayak VR: Mirage lets you commandeer a physics-based, physically accurate kayak in VR, exploring and racing through beautiful locations with various times of day and different weather conditions.

There’s a couple of different modes — free roam for something more serene, time attack for a challenge, and asynchronous multiplayer functionality that lets you race against ghost players with records on global leaderboards.

We tried out Kayak VR back in May and came away suitably impressed with not just the mechanics, but the visuals on offer:

Even navigating the straight segments of a river is an achievement here, and your reward is some of the most stunning sights you’ll find in VR. Similar to when you finish a gruelling hike or bike ride, stumbling upon these places comes with a sense of pride and accomplishment and you can feel yourself slowly start to improve your technique the more you play. That’s a very rare, and meaningful thing in any game, let alone VR.

The title debuted to very positive reviews on Steam. In terms of system requirements, we haven’t verified the game’s performance ourselves yet but the listed specifications aren’t too bad — the minimum graphics card is listed as an Nvidia 1070 or AMD 5700, with recommended being an Nvidia 2080. Those requirements are fairly high, but still not as lofty as some other PC VR games as of late.

A roadmap outlining future development plans and upcoming features is also available, which lists new weather options, bHaptics support, real time multiplayer and more.

Kayak VR is listed at a regular price of $22.99 but is currently on sale to celebrate launch, available at 15% off until July 20. You can check it out now on Steam.