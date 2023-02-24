Kill It With Fire VR Coming This Year To Quest 2, PSVR 2 & PC VR

Spider hunter game Kill It With Fire is coming to VR headsets later this year.

This new VR version of the game is set for release on Quest 2, SteamVR, the original PSVR and PSVR 2. While we don’t have any VR gameplay just yet, you can check out the trailer for the flatscreen version embedded above.

The game will see you go to war with house spiders, tearing rooms apart and building new tools from household items to get rid of the arachnids menaces once and for all:

The leggy lurkers hide anywhere and everywhere. Even the odds collecting a bevy of weapons, utilising state-of-the-art spider-tracking technology, and mastering the new VRACHNID(™) gloves to better detect the eight-legged enemies. Follow the tracker and listen for the telltale squeaks indicating spiders, spiderlings, and other unholy abominations. Smash arachnids with office supplies and frying pans, blast spiderlings with shotguns, and slice through eight-legged armies with ninja weaponry. Lob TNT at them for good measure. Still feeling phantom legs crawling around? Whip out that flamethrower and burn it all down.