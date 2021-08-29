Konami Releases VR Band Game, Beat Arena, For Oculus Quest

Beat Arena, a new VR band game from Konami, is now available for Oculus Quest.

The game was previously only available in limited regions, but is now available globally on the Quest platform, with 10 new songs added to the tracklist. It’s also coming soon to PC VR via Steam, but with no attached release date just yet.

Players can choose from four instruments in Beat Arena — keyboards, drums, guitar and bass — and over 41 songs. There’s a mixture of original music and some existing tracks, including a collection of songs from Konami’s arcade games and its music division Bemani, who were behind games like Beatmania, Dance Dance Revolution, Drum Mania and many more.

Being a band game, it’s fair to say you would expect some kind of multiplayer as well. The good news it that there is multiplayer, but Konami describes it as ‘asynchronous’ with non-live multiplayer using pre-recorded sessions by your friends:

Players will be able to form their own bands with friends using the game’s asynchronous multiplayer functionality – seeing friends’ previous performances with other instruments as they play.

You’ll be able to make your own avatar and save performances with the replay mode. You can also use replay mode to view your performance from different angles, such as a live camera angle, a performer angle and more. You’ll even be able to use your saved Beat Arena performance as a karaoke backing track — if you’re game, there’s an option to turn on song lyrics so you can belt along to your own backup band.

The game is available now on Oculus Quest for $29.99, and will launch soon on SteamVR with support for HTC Vive, Valve Index and Oculus Rift headsets.