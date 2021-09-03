Here’s What Konami’s Showing At The VR Tokyo Game Show

Earlier this week we reported that the 2021 Tokyo Game Show will feature a VR component, letting fans attend virtual booths inside headsets.

Now we know what one of the major exhibitors, Konami, will actually be showing inside the experience.

Konami recently published a list of titles it’s showing across all strands of TGS this year (as reported by Gematsu). In the ‘VR Zone’, as the company calls it, it will show Beat Arena, Power Pro Kin Pocket R, Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!!.

It’s interesting to note that only one of these games, Beat Arena, is an actual VR title. The rest are all coming to consoles of smartphones, underscoring that TGS VR won’t just focus on upcoming VR games but also include traditional titles being shown inside VR too.

It’s a promising idea. We’re expecting TGS to release an official, native app for the Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets that allows users to head to a virtual destination. From there you’ll be able to meet characters from games and more. So, while we might not be getting a Yu-Gi-Oh! VR game, we will at least be able to experience elements of the franchise inside VR with this app. There’s still a lot to learn about the experience, but it kicks off the same day as TGS proper on September 30.

Other confirmed exhibitors include Sega and Bandai Namco as well as Tokyo Chronos and Altdeus developer, MyDearest. We’ll bring you more on the show as soon as we have it.