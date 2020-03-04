LA Noire PC VR Update Adds PSVR Exclusive Content, Improved Support For Index & More

When LA Noire: The VR Case Files arrived on PSVR last September, it brought some exclusive content along with it. From this week, though an LA Noire PC VR update brings that content to other headsets.

Title Update 1.0.539.0, as it’s majestically labelled, includes the three minigames that were present in the PSVR version. That’s a shooting gallery, a boxing game and a speedcar racing game.

The shooting range is a pretty simple affair. You use your respective motion controllers to aim and fire guns at cardboard enemies. There’s some fun fairground-style distractions too. The boxing, meanwhile takes the game’s melee combat and brings it into the ring with a bunch of different fights to bash your way through. Finally, the racing gives you a handful of circuits to speed around in adorable little speedcars.

Elsewhere, this LA Noire PC VR update also improves support for some of the new headsets on the market like the Valve Index, Vive Cosmos and Oculus Rift S. We’re not actually sure what improvements have been made. Rockstar also says there’s been some improvements and bug fixes to the rest of the game but, again, didn’t get specific.

It’s great that Rockstar is still issuing LA Noire PC VR updates, though we’re still holding out hope that the company is working on a new VR title too. HTC once told us that the company wasn’t done with VR, but we haven’t heard much since. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for that Red Dead Redemption 2 VR port, though.