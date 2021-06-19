Larcenauts’ Loot Boxes Will Not Turn Into Microtransactions – Impulse Gear

Larcenauts’ in-game loot boxes will not be turned into a form of microtransactions in the future, Impulse Gear confirmed to UploadVR.

This week’s launch of the online shooter has brought a lot of questions from the community. Impulse Gear is already addressing some player complaints, including the addition of immersive sprint on Friday, but others are concerned that the presence of loot boxes. They unlock extra experience points and in-game currency among other factors, and you buy them with rewards for completing matches to spend in the game’s lobby.

Some fear this could mean in-app purchases (IAPs) are on the way in the future, using cash as a means to unlock more levels and experience faster in a game that already costs $29.99. The studio says that’s not the case.

“We are not planning on adding any loot boxes as In App Purchases,” Impulse Gear’s Greg Koreman told us. “We have considered offering skins as In App Purchases, but not loot boxes.”

We’re currently in the process of reviewing Larcenauts, but essentially think the game has a lot of potential should it overcome some launch hurdles. What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments below!