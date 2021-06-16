Larcenauts Releases Tomorrow For Oculus Quest, PC VR

Looking for a new multiplayer VR shooter? Well good news, Larcenauts releases tomorrow for both Oculus Quest and PC VR via Steam.

The game was set for a summer release, so technically it’s actually releasing a few days ahead of schedule. Developer Impulse Gear surprise announced the release date on its Twitter account.

Larcenauts is Impulse Gear’s new VR game, following from its previous title Farpoint. It’s a multiplayer, sci-fi shooter with a playful tone and a bunch of different character classes to choose from. It will support cross-play, so you won’t have to worry about whether your friends are on Quest if you’re on Steam and vice versa. The Quest and Rift versions on the Oculus Store will also support cross-buy, but it’s unclear whether the Rift version on the Oculus Store will also launch tomorrow or at a later date.

Just this weekend, Lacenauts featured in our UploadVR Showcase, with a segment going over the game’s roadmap and revealing a first look at VOD, the brawler class.

Lacenauts was also our Upload Access title last month, so we have a load of info and footage of the game for you to check out before launch. There’s a full 9 minutes of gameplay available here, as well as extra gameplay of a different map here. Alternatively, we’ve got an interview with Impulse Gear about how the studio grew beyond Farpoint, or details on Lexi, the Grenadier class, and the Relay map.

If you want a full rundown on the game, including different modes, weapon types and more, then we’ve also got you covered.

Larcenauts will be available tomorrow on the Oculus Store for Quest and on Steam for PC VR headsets.