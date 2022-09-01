League Of Legends Music Pack DLC Now Available In Synth Riders

A new Synth Riders music pack is now available, featuring a team up with League of Legends.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a League of Legends crossover in a rhythm VR game either. Following Beat Saber’s free update with K/DA’s POP/STARS back in 2018, Synth Riders now brings us a paid DLC music pack for Riot Games’ hit MOBA. This includes a new Synth Riders Experience for ‘Legends Never Die’ too, which takes inspiration from gameplay and characters of League of Legends and features visuals synchronized to the music.

Introducing five new songs into Synth Riders, here’s the full tracklist:

Legends Never Die – League of Legends & Against The Current

POP/STARS – K/DA (feat. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE & Jaira Burns)

MORE – K/DA (feat. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine)

GIANTS – True Damage (feat. Becky G., Keke Palmer, Soyeon, Duckwrth, Thutmose)

Awaken – League of Legends (feat. Valerie Broussard & Ray Chen)

Developers Kluge Interactive have provided Synth Riders with consistent post-launch support over the years. Beyond new stages and performance updates like 120Hz support, there’s been no end of additional songs via paid DLC and free updates. Between violinist Lindsey Stirling’s music pack, two separate packs from Muse and the punk-themed ‘Adrenaline’ pack last year, there’s been no lack of choice.

The League of Legends music pack update is out now, available on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR, Steam, and Viveport. You can buy individual songs for $1.99 or the entire bundle for $7.99.

