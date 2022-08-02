Apparent Leaked Images Show Pico 4 Controller Design

A new report from VR/AR developer and blogger Tony ‘SkarredGhost’ shows what look like leaked images of the upcoming Pico 4 headset’s controllers, featuring a new design.

You can read Tony’s report here in which he says the images were emailed to him by someone. We haven’t been able to independently confirm the authenticity of the images, but they do look like future promotional images prepared by Pico for whenever the headset is set to be announced.

In terms of design, the controllers look like an evolution from those bundled with the Pico Neo 3 Link. The largest change is the tracking ring, which now looks like a fusion between Touch, Index and the upcoming Dual Sense controllers. There’s the white, sleek aesthetic of the former, merged with the top-to-bottom sling design of the latter two.

It’s certainly a more streamlined look than the Pico Neo 3 Link controllers, which featured a Touch-like design and a slightly more bulky tracking ring.

At launch, mentions of a trade-in program for Pico Neo 3 Link owners pointed toward a follow-up headset to come in the near future. Recent FCC fillings for a Pico 4 and Pico 4 Pro headset shed a few more details and gave us a look at the headset’s lenses. The Pro model will supposedly be identical to the standard model, except with the addition of face and eye tracking functionality.

We still have no timeline for announcement or release of the Pico 4 and Pico 4 Pro. However, the landscape is set to change soon, with Sony’s PSVR 2 coming to market in the near future and Meta’s Project Cambria launching later this year.