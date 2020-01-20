Valve: Left 4 Dead VR/3 ‘Is Not Something We’re Working On’

Whatever VR games Valve is working on beyond Half-Life: Alyx, it doesn’t sound like Left 4 Dead is one of them.

Speculation about a third game in Valve’s beloved zombie-shooting series ramped up in recent weeks when Tyle McVicker of Valve News Network tweeted a message that included the statement “Left 4 Dead VR is real.” In VNN videos, though, McVicker clarified that he meant a possible Left 4 Dead VR/Left 4 Ded 3 game had been worked on at some point in Valve’s past, though that didn’t necessarily mean it would be released.

But the rumor didn’t stop. Late last week HTC Vive China President, Alvin Wang Graylin, released slides from a recent talk. In it, he makes mention of “LFD3” or Left 4 Dead 3 as one of two VR games that will “drive consumer and AAA studio interest” in VR in 2020. The other game is, of course, Half-Life: Alyx.

I reached out to Graylin following the tweet, but he clarified his mention of Left 4 Dead 3 was based purely on speculation and not inside-knowledge. I tweeted the clarification out, but the original tweet snowballed around internet forums. Going a step further, however, Valve itself told IGN that: “Unfortunately, for now a new L4D game is not something we’re working on.”

“We’ve seen rumors to this effect for the last couple of months,” the company said in a statement. “We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next gen opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven’t for years.”

Well, there’s that. Of course, this doesn’t mean that Valve couldn’t pick up development on a Left 4 Dead VR game in the future. A few years back the company said it had three VR games in development. Half-Life: Alyx, set to release in March, is one of those, but we have no idea what the other two could be (if they haven’t been canceled, that is). For now, though, it certainly doesn’t seem like Left 4 Dead 3/Left 4 Dead VR is next on Valve’s menu.