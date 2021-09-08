Legendary Tales: Co-Op Dungeon Crawling Livestream Today!

Physics-driven co-op dungeon crawler, Legendary Tales, is launching on PC VR headsets in Early Access tomorrow. But we’re getting a first look at gameplay later today.

We’ll be streaming the new game from Urban Wolf Games at 8am PT/4pm BST. We’ll be suiting up with the game’s co-op mode, taking on the dungeon with two players (though the game supports up to four). Make sure to join us below.

Legendary Tales Livestream

Legendary Tales is launching on Steam with many of its core mechanics intact. You’ll use melee weapons and magic to take on dungeons filled with ghoulish foes, growing your character with RPG mechanics. It looks like it was inspired by games like Blade & Sorcery with its physics-driven combat, though the promise of cooperative multiplayer suggests we could see some new takes on that formula.

Over the course of Early Access, developer Urban Wolf Games intends to add new enemy and item types as well as expand the magic system. We’ll also see new boss fights and dungeon types. The studio hopes to release the full version of the game in early 2022. For now, we’re simply talking about a PC version, though the game did get a SideQuest demo earlier in the year, so hopefully we see it on Quest in the future.

Legendary Tales launches in Early Access on September 9. Be sure to let us know what you make of the game in the comments below.