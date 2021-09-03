Legendary Tales Promises Physics-Driven, Co-Op Dungeon Crawling Next Week

Urban Wolf Games just confirmed that its physics-driven, co-op dungeon crawler, Legendary Tales, will go live in Early Access on PC VR next week.

Legendary Tales will launch on SteamVR on September 9. There’s a new trailer for the game below that looks quite promising. Legendary Tales is inspired by games like Diablo and Dark Souls, and tasks players with making their way through a dungeon, fighting off enemies with swords and magical attacks.

Legendary Tales Trailer

The game’s action is physics-based, meaning you can expect a combat system similar to titles like Blade & Sorcery and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, though we haven’t tested how well the system works for ourselves yet.

Unlike those games, though, Legendary Tales is promising up to four-player co-op. It’ll definitely be interesting to see where Urban Wolf can take the gameplay with this element.

The Early Access version of the game is said to feature most of the aspects that will be in the final game, but the developer is hoping to add more enemy and weapon types as well as new dungeon themes and boss fights. The studio hopes to have to full game available in early 2022, though there’s no word yet on possible versions for other VR headsets.

You can find Legendary Tales on Steam right over here. The game’s promising support for Oculus, HTC, Valve and Windows headsets. Will you be picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below!