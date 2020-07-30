Legends Of In Death: Unchained Archery Contest Runs Until August 4 On Quest

Superbright announced that the first in-game event for In Death: Unchained has begun and will run until August 4th. The top 10 scores achieved by Oculus Quest players during the event will be immortalized in-game, as permanent recognition of their achievement.

In Death: Unchained released for Oculus Quest last week, and Superbright has already rolled out updates that make some minor graphical improvements. The team also laid out some vague details regarding it’s plan for future Unchained content yesterday, including a new in-game ‘Hall of Fame’ event.

The Superbright team have now revealed that the event is live and available for In Death: Unchained players on Oculus Quest. Any player can compete, with the top 10 players at the end of the event period receiving their name and score immortalized on a stone plate in-game, in Sanctuary.

We’re excited to announce The First “In Death: Unchained” Archery Contest. pic.twitter.com/BuHn8GLhOl — Superbright (@SuperbrightVR) July 28, 2020

Any score achieved between now and 11:59pm PST on August 4 is eligible, but the event is an archery contest only — that means you’ll have to use the default bow and arrow and not the crossbow in order for your score to be recognized. Superbright will update the scores every day on social media at 10am PST, and also teased that additional prizes and surprises will be revealed throughout the event.

If you’re interested in competing but haven’t tried the game out yet, you’re best off starting as soon as possible — the more you progress, the easier it will be to achieve higher scores, and the competition will probably be quite fierce.

If you’re on the fence about In Death: Unchained, or not sure what it’s all about, check out our review — spoiler, we liked the game quite a lot.