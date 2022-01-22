Les Mills Fitness App Coming Soon To Meta Quest

A new fitness app for Meta Quest headsets is coming soon, this time associated with international gym and workout brand Les Mills.

Les Mills Bodycombat appeared on the Quest store this week, with no set release date besides a ‘coming soon’ tag. The app is a virtual extension of the Les Mills fitness brand, which offers gyms and fitness classes internationally. The brand is named after retired New Zealand athlete and politician Leslie Roy Mills. Mills opened his first gym in 1968 and was later Mayor of Auckland for eight years from 1990.

The international Les Mills brand is now managed by his son, with a variety of gyms, along with in-person and virtual classes, available worldwide. This new virtual experience — the first VR option in its extensive online workout catalog — will focus on adapting its existing Bodycombat classes into a new format for VR.

Bodycombat describes itself as a “premium fitness app” with “high-energy martial arts-inspired workout[s]”. This virtual offering of the Bodycombat class will cater to everyone, with 30 workouts options ranging from beginner to advanced levels. The trailer on the Oculus Store indicates the workouts will focus on virtual boxing.

The app will feature two class coaches, Dan Cohen and Rachael Newsham, along with five “dreamlike” environments to work out in — Mars, Neo City, Rome, Japan, and Tundra. Les Mills says more environments are on the way as well.

Bodycombat will be up against some tough competition, with fitness apps becoming more prevalent than ever on the Quest platform. That being said, the brief footage in the trailer for Bodycombat does look perhaps a little more polished, at least visually, than other options available, but we’ll have to wait to try it ourselves.

Les Mills Bodycombat for Meta Quest is available to wishlist on the Oculus Store now. Fingers crossed for more details and a release date soon.