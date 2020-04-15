Survival Horror VR Game Lies Beneath Now Available For Oculus Rift With Cross-Buy

Newly revealed survival horror game Lies Beneath is now available for the Oculus Rift and Rift S through the Oculus Store. The game was developed by Drifter Entertainment and published by Oculus Studios, with an exclusive pre-Rift launch on the Oculus Quest at the end of last month.

Drifter previously worked on the Quest port of Robo Recall, and developed co-op shooter Gunheart before that. The team first teased Lies Beneath in a mysterious trailer earlier this year, and now that it’s been out on the Oculus Quest for two weeks, it’s available for the Oculus Rift as well. However, if you already purchased the Oculus Quest version and want to play it on Rift, don’t fear! The title is cross-buy across the two platforms, so one purchase will give you access to the game on both platforms.

We reviewed the Quest version of Lies Beneath on release and David was pretty happy with how the game panned out. While it’s not the pinnacle of VR scares and horror, it carries a tense atmosphere and stylish art style throughout:

While Lies Beneath doesn’t pack enough true terror to be considered a new peak for VR horror, it does manage to craft an intriguing story in a stylishly formed world with mostly satisfying combat and palpable tension. It’s exciting to see a developer that was so previously rooted in the fast-paced action shooter category branching out to something more slow-paced, narratively-driven, and visually unique.

You can read the full review here.

Lies Beneath is available for the Oculus Rift and Rift S on the Oculus Store now for $30.