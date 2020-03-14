Oculus Exclusive Lies Beneath Lights The Flame In New Teaser Trailers

Oculus exclusive Lies Beneath was only announced a few weeks ago, but it’s out at the end of the month. Developer Drifter isn’t wasting any time with its marketing, then.

Two new teaser trailers for Lies Beneath have surfaced online over the past week. Each focuses on a different item you’ll use in the action-horror game, which is due on both Oculus Quest and Rift. The first video showcases a shooter staple; the shotgun. It looks mighty powerful, blasting through bad guys and even being used to deflect incoming projectiles.

The second trailer looks at The Lighter which, y’know, lights stuff. This being a horror game, environments can get pretty dark. The Lighter can keep your path lit and also be used to light lamps.

Lies Beneath is set in the fictional town of Slumber, Alaska. You play as Mae, a college student returning home to find the town overrun with monsters. You set about killing hordes of beasts in an attempt to save your father. The game boasts a gorgeous comic book art style and promises some puzzle and exploration elements too. It’s Drifter’s second Oculus Quest game following a port of Epic’s Robo Recall, and its third overall VR game counting Gunheart.

If you want a more in-depth look at the game, check out the first full trailer below. We’ll get more info on the game at Facebook’s upcoming Game Developers Showcase.

Lies Beneath hits Quest on March 31 then arrives on Oculus Rift two weeks later on April 14. Which version of the game are you going to be picking up? Let us know in the comments below!