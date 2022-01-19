Life Is Strange: Before The Storm VR Mod Released

Life is Strange: Before The Storm now has an unofficial VR mod.

Developer TrevTV released the mod earlier this month. It supports VR controllers, though mainly through mapping buttons to those controllers given that there isn’t much room for motion-controlled interaction in a Life is Strange game. Also note that this isn’t support for the original Life if Strange series – Before The Storm is a three-part prequel to that game. No word yet on if we could see the other games in the series get VR support.

The game follows Chloe, a character first introduced in the original Life is Strange, as she befriends another young girl named Rachel and wrestles with family revelations. The series is best known for its choice-driven narratives, where player decisions have a big impact on the overall outcomes.

This might not be the most obvious choice for a VR mod, but it will definitely be interesting to see how VR can affect the player’s relationships with characters in the story-driven series. If you’re looking for something a little more action-based, though, make sure to check out our list of the other best VR mods you can experience today, including games like Resident Evil 2 and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Will you be checking out the Life is Strange: Before the Storm VR mod? Let us know in the comments below!