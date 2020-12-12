Free New Oculus Quest Movie Is Quill’s Longest Animation To Date

Lifetime Achievement is a free new Oculus Quest (and Oculus Rift) movie available from the Oculus TV library, and it’s the longest animation built in Quill to date.

The film is the work of LA-based VR animation studio, Parade. It stars Albert, an eccentric designer that travels the world in search of adventure. You follow Albert across the globe discovering what drives him and his close connection to his 70-year-old mother as he goes to great lengths to make what he considers the ultimate birthday gift.

Check out the trailer below. It’s predictably gorgeous for a Quill animation. Together with Albert you’ll visit Africa, Indonesia and more.

The piece clocks in at 15 minutes, which makes it longer than anything else we’ve seen made on the platform. Traditionally, Quill has been used for incredible looping animations and even shorter films. Dear Angelica, for example, was the platform’s first creation and offered a glimpse into how others could make entirely new types of films.

The film itself is typically sweet for a Quill production, and carries some genuinely lovely moments. It’s world-spinning teleportation moments are a little too dizzying, but Parade is able to confidently and effectively lead the viewer through a series of fantastical setpieces before delivering a touching reminder on the importance of time over material obsession.

It’s also the debut immersive movie from Parade, and an original story from CEO and former Disney storyboarder, Yonatan Tal. You should be able to find it on the Oculus TV app or on Quill Theater if you’re on Oculus Rift.

